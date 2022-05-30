News Desk

PM takes stern notice of increase in flour prices

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday while taking stern notice of the increasing price of flour in the country has also sought reports from the concerned ministers and ministries on the matter.

The PM has further directed to take strong measures to provide flour at the price announced by the government.

Talking about it, PM Shehbaz said that it should be made sure to provide the public with flour at government rates. He strongly suggested that the government will not allow financial exploit the people.

The Prime Minister also directed the Ministries of Food Security, Industry and concerned departments to submit a report on the implementation of the orders.

