PM to pay three-day official visit to Turkey on Tuesday

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a three-day official visit to Turkey tomorrow (on Tuesday) to further boost friendly ties with the brotherly country.

This will be the Prime Minister’s first visit to Turkey since assuming office.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will have a tete-a-tete with President Erdogan. This would be followed by delegation-level talks.

Besides covering the entire gamut of Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations, the two leaders will exchange views on regional and international issues. They will address a Joint Press Stakeout after their meetings.

President Erdogan will also host a dinner in honour of the Prime Minister.

This year, Pakistan and Turkey are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

During the tour, the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the President of Turkey would jointly unveil a logo, marking the commencement of celebrations of this important milestone in the long history of exceptional bilateral ties.

The Turkish Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Health would call on the Prime Minister during the visit.

The Prime Minister will have extensive interaction with leading Turkish businessmen and potential investors from diverse sectors. He will be hosted by President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey.

Shehbaz Sharif will also attend a Pakistan-Turkey Business Council Forum, hosted in collaboration with Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board.