PMD indicates chances of rain at few places

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of dust/thunderstorm-rain in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Potohar region during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country. Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and upper Sindh. During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas. However, rain-wind-thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Potohar region and Gilgit Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 10 mm, Bunji 04, Bagrote, Chillas 03, Gilgit 02 Punjab: Murree 07, Chakwal 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 03, Kalam 02 and Kashmir: Rawalakot 01 mm. The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Mohenjodaro 49 C, Larkana, Jacobabad 48, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad and Khairpur 47 C.