Our Staff Reporter

Police arrest another suspect in Jazlan murder case

KARACHI   –   Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested another suspect for his alleged involvement in killing a youngster Jazlan at a private housing society.

According to police, raids are being conducted to arrest two more suspects in the case as a case is being registered against four suspects for killing the youngster.

“Hasnain, a prime suspect in the case, has already been arrested by police,” they said. Jazlan, a 17-year-old orphan, was killed in a private housing society near Karachi’s Super Highway over stopping some boys of his age from racing their bikes. According to police, Jazlan was driving his car while a teenage suspect Hasnain along with his friend was riding a motorbike in a ‘zigzag’ way in the society after which Hasnain called his elder brother and some other friends, who came and opened fire on poor Jazlan.

The youngster suffered critical bullet wounds and was taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment. The deceased’s father told that Jazlan was doing ICMA, he loved music and also knew how to play guitar and piano.

He added that they celebrated Jazlan’s birthday a few days ago when the boy also went to his father’s grave.

