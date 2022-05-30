Process of development resumed across Pakistan: Marriyum

Islamabad – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says the process of development, and public service that remained stalled for four and a half years has resumed across the country. In a tweet today, she said there is only one slogan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa now calling for development there, in the same way like PML-N government did in Punjab. Marriyum Aurangzeb said Khadim-e-Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to Mansehra on Sunday inaugurated several projects including establishment of Women’s University, Hazara-Muzaffarabad Motorway and construction of hospitals and schools.