Staff Reporter

Process of development resumed across Pakistan: Marriyum

Islamabad – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says the process of development, and public service that remained stalled for four and a half years has resumed across the country. In a tweet today, she said there is only one slogan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa now calling for development there, in the same way like PML-N government did in Punjab.  Marriyum Aurangzeb said Khadim-e-Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to Mansehra on Sunday inaugurated several projects including establishment of Women’s University, Hazara-Muzaffarabad Motorway and construction of hospitals and schools.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Police arrest another suspect in Jazlan murder case

Business

PCJCCI calls for digitalising small industries

Business

Gwadar’s 300MW coal power plant to end energy scarcity by 2023

Multan

350 wheelchairs, 50 tricycles to be distributed among differently-abled persons

Islamabad

IHC directs govt to issue notices to Musharraf, ex-PMs  

Business

Supporting small businesses creates positive economic impacts

Business

China makes all out efforts to prop up foreign trade

Business

First shipment of Pakistani mangoes lands in Kunming, China

Newspaper

Real Madrid beat Liverpool to claim 14th Champions League title

Newspaper

Alby Zalmi win European Cricket Series

1 of 8,824

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More