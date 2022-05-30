Protest held for recovery of missing persons of Sindh

LARKANA – A large protest demonstration was held at Jinnah Bagh here on Sunday by Voice of Sindh, Sindh Sujagi Forum and relatives of the missing persons for recovery of all people who have been subjected to enforced disappearances from across Sindh which was led by known poet, researcher and literary figure Tajo Joyo. The protesters were holding large placards of the missing persons having their photos and shouted slogans in favour of their just demands Taj Joyo, Sarfraz Memon, Adil Abbasi, Afsana Dayo, Aqsa Dayo and others said on the occasion that Insaf Dayo was whisked away from Nazar Muhalla on this day on 29th May, 2017 from his tailor shop and he has not yet been recovered despite passage of five long years. They said his mother has been infected with diabetes and cardiac diseases and is now bed-ridden due to missing of her loved one. They said different people have been taken from different cities on different occasions from Sindh which include Fateh Muhammad, Kashif Tagar, Sohbat Khoso, Shahid Soomro, Sajad Buriro, Pervaiz Agani, Ayoob Kandhro, Suhail Ali Chandio, Murtaza Junejo, Pervaiz Agani, Muhammad Ali Chandio, Zafar Chandio, Faqeer Aijaz and others who have not yet been recovered since years, their heirs and relatives are looking for them and facing woes since long.

They said their whereabouts were not known as they had not been produced in any court. They said all of them were innocents as age of many of them is between 17 to 20 years. They said there were no cases against them and if there was any case they should be produced before relevant court of law as enforced disappearance is against the constitution and the law.

They urged the