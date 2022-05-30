News Desk

PTI Chairman wants to hide behind court’s decisions: Ifran Siddiqui

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Irfan Siddiqui has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan wanted to hide behind the court decisions while acting upon the same formula he tried in 2014 after losing public support and failed ‘Azadi March’. In a statement, Senator Siddiqui said after a failed four-month sit-in, Imran Khan had approached the judiciary for his face saving before the public. Senator Irfan Siddiqui expressed confidence that the court would stick its constitutional role and give priority to its  credibility over the wishes of a person, prone to riots.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

SHCC imposes Rs1.4m fines on quacks

National

Police arrest another suspect in Jazlan murder case

Business

PCJCCI calls for digitalising small industries

Business

Gwadar’s 300MW coal power plant to end energy scarcity by 2023

Multan

350 wheelchairs, 50 tricycles to be distributed among differently-abled persons

Islamabad

IHC directs govt to issue notices to Musharraf, ex-PMs  

Business

Supporting small businesses creates positive economic impacts

Business

China makes all out efforts to prop up foreign trade

Newspaper

Real Madrid beat Liverpool to claim 14th Champions League title

Business

First shipment of Pakistani mangoes lands in Kunming, China

1 of 8,824

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More