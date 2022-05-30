PTI Chairman wants to hide behind court’s decisions: Ifran Siddiqui

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Irfan Siddiqui has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan wanted to hide behind the court decisions while acting upon the same formula he tried in 2014 after losing public support and failed ‘Azadi March’. In a statement, Senator Siddiqui said after a failed four-month sit-in, Imran Khan had approached the judiciary for his face saving before the public. Senator Irfan Siddiqui expressed confidence that the court would stick its constitutional role and give priority to its credibility over the wishes of a person, prone to riots.