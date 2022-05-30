Punjab CM directs steps to resolve water problem in Cholistan

LAHORE – During his Bahawalpur visit, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz summoned the government officials to the Circuit House Bahawalpur late Saturday night and issued necessary directions about resolving the water problem in Cholistan on a permanent basis along with improving law and order situation in South Punjab.

Commissioner Bahawalpur, Deputy Commissioner, DPO and officials of Forest department briefed him on different aspects of the water issue and policing matters. Additional Chief Secretary and Additional Inspector General Police of South Punjab were also present on this occasion. Hamza Shehbaz CM ordered to undertake emergency steps to resolve the water problem in Cholistan on a permanent basis. On the special direction of the CM, the meeting decided to launch a pilot project of solar water pumps in Cholistan. Hamza Shahbaz asserted that irrigated places be identified at the earliest in order to install solar water pumps.

The CM ordered the quantification of wildlife, especially of birds on a scientific basis in the Lal Suhanra National Park along with making a documentary for the promotion of tourism. He directed to avail the services of male and female students from various educational institutions for attaining this purpose and ordered DG Wildlife to submit a report within 10 days in this regard.

The CM noted that major part of the livelihood of the people of Bahawalpur depends on wildlife and tourism. Hamza Shehbaz directed Commissioner Bahawalpur to invite multinational companies to provide assistance to these people.

DPO gave a briefing to the CM about the law and order situation in Bahawalpur and CM inquired about the number of cameras installed in the city and how many were functional. Hamza Shehbaz directed an expeditious launching crackdown against the criminal elements. CM directed DPO Bahawalpur to prioritise maintaining law and order situation along with ensuring security of the citizens in the district.

Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq and MPA Kh Salman Rafique met with Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Sunday and discussed with him matters pertaining to mutual interest, political situation and steps being taken to provide relief to the masses from price-hike. The CM while expressing his views on this occasion deplored that the masses were being subjected to unendurable inflation during the quarter to four years tenure of Imran Niazi. Hamza Shehbaz revealed that the PMP-N government alleviated hardships of the masses by reducing the prices of flour. He informed me that a 10 kg flour bag instead was now available at Rs 490 instead of Rs 650. He said that the common man had been given relief of Rs 160 on a 10 kg kg flour bag. Hamza Shehbaz told them that steps were also being taken to reduce the prices of sugar and ghee. The CM outlined that the masses outrightly rejected the anarchy march of Imran Niazi adding that Imran Niazi was begging for NRO in the audio-leak. He maintained that the audio-leak fully exposed the conspiracy of Imran Niazi. Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq commended the CM for providing real relief to the masses by reducing the price of flour and lauded his step to provide flour at a subsidized rate across the province.

CM CONDOLES DEMISE OF ELDER BROTHER OF SALMAN GHANI

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Usman Ghani the elder brother of Salman Ghani Executive Group Director of a local TV channel.

In his condolence message, The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant the soul of the deceased an exalted place in paradise along with granting fortitude to the bereaved family.