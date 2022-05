Punjab CM directs to ensure supply of flour at lower prices

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz ordered to further improve the supply of flour at lower prices across Punjab.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Lahore today (Monday), the CM directed strict monitoring of wheat grinding and flour supply in the market and said every penny of the 200 billion rupees subsidy should reach the common man.

He said Police must monitor peripheral routes of Punjab to prevent the smuggling of wheat and flour.