Our Staff Reporter

Punjab govt decides to de-notify AG Awais after June 1

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to remove Advocate General Ahmad Awais from his post next week, sources divulge on Sunday. The sources further said that Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has completed consultation with lawyer leaders regarding appointment of a new Advocate General of Punjab.

Sources say that with the appointment of new Governor in Punjab after June 1, the provincial government is planning to bring a new Advocate General too and incumbent AG Awais will be de-notified. Sources reveal that the provincial government wants to appoint Shehzad Shaukat as new AG and consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been completed in this regard. Shaukat is a professional lawyer, sources add. Appointed during previous PTI government, AG Awais is practically doing no legal job as the new Punjab government does not support him and the Additional Advocate General is currently representing the provincial government in all court cases. On April 26, the Punjab government stopped AG Awais to appear before the courts but he resorted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the notification of his removal by the provincial government. The LHC in its May 20 order directed the Punjab government to let Awais work as the Advocate General while ordering the provincial authorities to not stop the letter from doing his job.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

SHCC imposes Rs1.4m fines on quacks

National

Police arrest another suspect in Jazlan murder case

Business

PCJCCI calls for digitalising small industries

Business

Gwadar’s 300MW coal power plant to end energy scarcity by 2023

Multan

350 wheelchairs, 50 tricycles to be distributed among differently-abled persons

Islamabad

IHC directs govt to issue notices to Musharraf, ex-PMs  

Business

Supporting small businesses creates positive economic impacts

Business

China makes all out efforts to prop up foreign trade

Business

First shipment of Pakistani mangoes lands in Kunming, China

Newspaper

Real Madrid beat Liverpool to claim 14th Champions League title

1 of 1,086

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More