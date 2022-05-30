Punjab govt decides to de-notify AG Awais after June 1

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to remove Advocate General Ahmad Awais from his post next week, sources divulge on Sunday. The sources further said that Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has completed consultation with lawyer leaders regarding appointment of a new Advocate General of Punjab.

Sources say that with the appointment of new Governor in Punjab after June 1, the provincial government is planning to bring a new Advocate General too and incumbent AG Awais will be de-notified. Sources reveal that the provincial government wants to appoint Shehzad Shaukat as new AG and consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been completed in this regard. Shaukat is a professional lawyer, sources add. Appointed during previous PTI government, AG Awais is practically doing no legal job as the new Punjab government does not support him and the Additional Advocate General is currently representing the provincial government in all court cases. On April 26, the Punjab government stopped AG Awais to appear before the courts but he resorted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the notification of his removal by the provincial government. The LHC in its May 20 order directed the Punjab government to let Awais work as the Advocate General while ordering the provincial authorities to not stop the letter from doing his job.