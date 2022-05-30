Staff Reporter

Railways retrieves Rs25m land from grabbers

LAHORE – The Pakistan Railways Lahore division retrieved 1.5-kanal commercial land worth Rs 25 million during an anti-encroachment operation, on Sunday. According to the PR sources, the operation was conducted near Level Crossing number 46 at Gujranwala Cantt, on the directions of DS M Hanif Gull. The encroachers had occupied the land by making illegal stalls and installing carts there. The PR police also took part in the operation, along with the Railways staff.

The DS said that the anti-encroachment operation would continue till recovery of entire railway land from the land grabbers.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

SHCC imposes Rs1.4m fines on quacks

National

Police arrest another suspect in Jazlan murder case

Business

PCJCCI calls for digitalising small industries

Business

Gwadar’s 300MW coal power plant to end energy scarcity by 2023

Multan

350 wheelchairs, 50 tricycles to be distributed among differently-abled persons

Islamabad

IHC directs govt to issue notices to Musharraf, ex-PMs  

Business

Supporting small businesses creates positive economic impacts

Business

China makes all out efforts to prop up foreign trade

Business

First shipment of Pakistani mangoes lands in Kunming, China

Newspaper

Real Madrid beat Liverpool to claim 14th Champions League title

1 of 1,086

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More