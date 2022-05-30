Our Staff Reporter

Rescue-1122 pioneer batch completes 18 years of service

LAHORE – The Rescue-1122 pioneer batch members gathered here at the Emergency Services Headquarters on Sunday to commemorate completion of 18 years of their service. They recalled their memories and the moments they spent in establishing a lifesaving service, which has rescued over 10.7 million emergency victims through its ambulances so far. They recalled that swift action on 189,000 fire incidents by the service saved losses worth over Rs 565 billion in all districts of Punjab. A ceremony was organised at Emergency Services Headquarters and was chaired by DG Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer, and participated by pioneer officers including DD (HR) Dr Foaad Shahzad Mirza, REO Rawalpindi Dr Abdur Rahman, DEO Nankana Saheb Muhammad Akram, RSO Muhammad Azam, Sifwat Sajjad, Anjum, Rana Qadeer, Imran Ali, Rana Ehsan, Hafiz Hafeez, Zia Ul Mustafa.

 

, Ameer Usman, Sajid Ali, and others.

While recalling the moments and collective efforts for establishing a model emergency management system in Pakistan, DG PESD Dr Rizwan Naseer said “we started from zero and established a modern training institute in Lahore, a model among the SAARC countries. As many as 22,000 emergency personnel across Pakistan had been provided training including 14,000 personnel from Punjab”.

 

