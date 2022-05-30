Rs1 billion allocated for construction of Shahrah-e Noor Jahan: Wahab

| Murtaza Wahab reviews carpeting work of Baba-e-Urdu Road

KARACHI – Karachi Administrator, Sindh government’s Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday reviewed the carpeting of Baba-e-Urdu Road in South District and the ongoing development work of Rafiq Shahidi Road (Jinnah Hospital).

He expressed these views while inspecting the carpeting of Baba Urdu Road and the ongoing development work of Rafiq Shahidi Road.

The Administrator said that sewerage and drainage works have been completed before construction of Baba e Urdu Road. He said that we are constructing new roads in the city.

“We (KMC) provide sewerage and drainage system along every road. Member Sindh Assembly Sadia Javed, PPP South District President Khalil Hoot, General Secretary Karamullah Waqasi, Moazzam Qureshi and others were also present on the occasion. The Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that more than Rs1 billion is allocated for construction of Shahrah e Noor Jahan.

He said that The two-lane road will be constructed from Abdullah Girls college to Qalandari Chowk, service road will be constructed along the main road and drainage system, sewerage and street lights will also be installed. He said that road adjacent to Baba e Urdu will also be renovated. “We believe in serving the people and will continue to do so,” Barrister Murtaza Wahab added. Residents of the area expressed their gratitude to Administrator Karachi on the occasion of carpeting of Baba e Urdu Road.

Administrator hosts reception for journalists

Karachi Administrator, Sindh government’s Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said that in the current situation, responsible journalism was needed and the journalist community had a heavy responsibility in this regard. “Karachi is moving towards development and many projects are under construction at present,” the Administrator said this while addressing a reception given by him in honor of the visiting journalists from across the country.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, KMC department heads, a large number of journalists including PFUJ Central President Nawaz Raza, KUJ Karachi President Rashid Aziz, General Secretary Sohail Afzal were also present on the occasion. The Administrator said that the KMC welcomed all the journalists to Karachi. He said that visiting journalists must have noticed that Karachi’s colors have been restored.

He said that sanitation system had been improved and roads were being constructed and coastal areas of Karachi had also been improved. He said that journalism was the fourth pillar of the state and only on these pillars can the state remain stable.

“In the current situation of the world, Pakistan cannot tolerate negative propaganda, therefore it is necessary to promote responsible and positive journalism,” he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab requested all the journalist community to highlight the problems of the city as well as bring out the positive works so that the people could be aware of the development of Karachi and Pakistan.

The Administrator Karachi said that the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party values the journalistic community and believes in independent journalism. He said that democracy provided opportunities to every school of thought to work freely.

“Unnecessary restrictions on any area of life never have positive results,” he said. The Administrator Karachi said that whenever people associated with newspapers and electronic media come to Karachi, the KMC will always welcome them.

“Just as politicians have sacrificed for the promotion and survival of democracy, so has our journalistic community been second to none,” he said.

Addressing the event, Nawaz Raza, Central President PFUJ, said that on arrival in Karachi, a reception was given by the KMC, the largest local body in Pakistan, at the place where Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was given the first civic reception.

“It is a great honor for all of us and Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has won the hearts of all journalists,” he added.

Nawaz Raza said that after today’s reception, their perception of Karachi has changed and it has been estimated that the people of Karachi are hospitable and generous.

Addressing the function, KUJ Karachi President Rashid Aziz said that journalists from all over the country have gathered in Karachi on the occasion of KUJ elections and when they reach their respective cities, they will discuss the current development and situation in Karachi.

He said that this reception given by KMC in honor of journalists would further strengthen the relationship between KMC and journalists.

Rao Shamim, a senior journalist from Multan, said in his address that for a free and positive journalism, it is necessary for governments to have a positive attitude towards journalists. “Whenever media outlets are banned, the results were never good,” he added.

He said that if all sectors perform their duties honestly and responsibly, the city and the country would be on the path of development.

On this occasion, Administrator Karachi presented commemorative shield to PFUJ Central President Nawaz Raza and KUJ Karachi President Rashid Aziz.