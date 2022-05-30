News Desk

Rs11.5 million looted from PSX member’s house in Karachi

A security guard took away cash, Rs11.5 million, from a house of a Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) member in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

According to details, the accused – identified as Allah Rakha – escaped after stealing Rs 11.5 million from the house in DHA Phase VIII. CCTV footage of the robbery has been acquired by ARY News.

In the CCTV video, the accused can be seen stealing cash from a car in the house of PSX member. Meanwhile, the police have recovered 10.8 million by arresting the suspects brother.

The main accused, who is also the security guard of the bungalow, is still at large. A case has been registered against the suspect on the complaint of PSX member.

