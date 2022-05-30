SHCC imposes Rs1.4m fines on quacks

KARACHI – Convener Anti-Quackery Committee Dr Khalid Shaikh has said that over 41 penalty cases were reviewed from all over the province and a total fine of Rs1.4 million was imposed on 34 healthcare establishments (HCEs), with orders to issue warnings and file an FIR on a case-to-case basis. He said this in the 12th meeting of the Directorate of Anti-Quackery held by the Sindh Health Care Commission (SHCC) here, said the statement released on Sunday. The meeting was chaired by Convener Anti-Quackery Committee Dr Khalid Shaikh and attended by Commissioners Jawad Amin Khan and Dr Abdul Razaque Shaikh alongside Director Anti-Quackery and his team of Deputy Directors. Follow-up checks to be mandatory after the de-sealing process is completed, stated Committee Chair Dr Khalid Shaikh.