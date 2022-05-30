Spain confirms 59 cases of monkeypox, announces vaccine purchase

OVIEDO – Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias announced Wednesday that Spain will purchase, through the European Union, thousands of smallpox vaccines and antivirals that could work against monkeypox. The announcement came as monkeypox cases in Spain rose to 59. All cases identified in Spain have been mild, according to Darias. Spain is the second-most affected country by the abnormal outbreak of the virus. The UK has confirmed 78 infections. In Spain, contact tracers have identified two main focal points of the monkeypox spread — a gay bathhouse in Madrid and a Pride festival on the Canary Islands