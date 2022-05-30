Agencies

State land retrieved from grabbers

FAISALABAD    –    Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Ahmad Saeed Manj has retrieved state land from Qabza Mafia in Chak No.71-GB.  A spokesman of local administration said on Sunday that AC Jaranwala received complaints that some land grabbers were illegally occupying 10-marla of state land near graveyard at Chak No.71-GB.  On these complaints, the AC Jaranwala along with his team reached at Chak No.71-GB and retrieved the land by removing encroachment of Qabza Mafia from state land with the help of police.  The AC also warned the Qabza Mafia to refrain from grabbing state land again, otherwise, they would be sent behind bars, spokesman added.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

SHCC imposes Rs1.4m fines on quacks

National

Police arrest another suspect in Jazlan murder case

Business

PCJCCI calls for digitalising small industries

Business

Gwadar’s 300MW coal power plant to end energy scarcity by 2023

Multan

350 wheelchairs, 50 tricycles to be distributed among differently-abled persons

Islamabad

IHC directs govt to issue notices to Musharraf, ex-PMs  

Business

Supporting small businesses creates positive economic impacts

Business

China makes all out efforts to prop up foreign trade

Newspaper

Real Madrid beat Liverpool to claim 14th Champions League title

Business

First shipment of Pakistani mangoes lands in Kunming, China

1 of 8,824

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More