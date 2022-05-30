News Desk

Two children drown in fish farm in Warburton

Two children drowned while taking bath in a fish farm in Warburton, a city in District Nankana Sahib in Punjab.

According to details, the two children went to the fish farm, which is six feet deep and spread at five acres of land, to take a bath but drowned. Rescue 1122 teams along with divers reached the spot and retrieved the dead bodies from the fish farm after a hectic effort of three hours.

The deceased children were identified as 11-year-old Amjad and 12-year-old Ahmed. The dead bodies were handed over to the heirs after the medico-legal formalities.

