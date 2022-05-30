Unjust behaviour

I reside in a flat in the area of Garden West for more than 25 years. For the last 2 months, after every 15-20 days, KE shuts down the whole PMT on account of low recovery from the area for approx 10-12 hours continuously. On 19th May, KE shut down the electricity and restored it after 14 hours.

I pay my KE bill every month before the due date but I also have to face the shutdown same as the defaulter. I requested KE’s Garden IBC several times to switch the punctual consumers to some other PMT but they didn’t pay heed to my request. I urge KE to take strict action against specific consumers who default because it is unjust to punish the whole area due to other consumers’ failure to pay the bill.

  1. HAMMAD RAFIQUE,

Karachi.

