Unjust behaviour
|I reside in a flat in the area of Garden West for more than 25 years. For the last 2 months, after every 15-20 days, KE shuts down the whole PMT on account of low recovery from the area for approx 10-12 hours continuously. On 19th May, KE shut down the electricity and restored it after 14 hours.
I pay my KE bill every month before the due date but I also have to face the shutdown same as the defaulter. I requested KE’s Garden IBC several times to switch the punctual consumers to some other PMT but they didn’t pay heed to my request. I urge KE to take strict action against specific consumers who default because it is unjust to punish the whole area due to other consumers’ failure to pay the bill.
- HAMMAD RAFIQUE,
Karachi.