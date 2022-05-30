Unofficial results: Independents lead in Balochistan LG polls

According to unofficial results, the independent candidates are leading in the local government (LG) elections held in 32 districts of Balochistan on Sunday.

As per unofficial results of 1,728 wards out of total 5,345 wards, independents candidates have secured 1,222 seats. Jamiat Ulema-e -Islam (JUI) was second with 185 seats and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) was third by securing 116 seats and National Party (NP) has secured 52 seats.

Earlier, polling for the local body elections started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm without any break and the election schedule in the remaining two districts of Quetta and Lasbela will be announced later as the provincial government has increased the number of constituencies while constituencies are being demarcated there.

According to the ECP, there are 5,226 polling stations in 32 districts out of which 2,054 polling stations were declared as highly sensitive and 1,974 as sensitive. There are 16,195 candidates in the election out of which 102 candidates have been elected unopposed while police, Levies and FC personnel were deployed at the polling stations.

Polling was also held in Surab including Sibi, Dera Bugti, Pishin, Barkhan, Chaghi, Kalat and Zhob. According to DC Sorab, the total number of voters in the area is 57,339. Strict security arrangements were made throughout the district.

On the other hand, polling stopped at the Government Girls High School Bhag polling station in Bolan in the protest of a PPP candidate against the registration of fake votes. However, the polling process was resumed shortly after.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja had warned of strict action in case of violations during the polling process