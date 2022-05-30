Vote count begins as polling ends in Balochistan peacefully

QUETTA – The counting of the votes was underway after the Local Government elections held in 32 districts of the Balochistan province on Sunday. Official said the polling was concluded peacefully through the province.

The polling process, which started on time, continued without break till 5:00 pm in the province apart from Quetta and Lasbela. Since morning, great enthusiasm was witnessed among voters especially youth who came in large number to polling stations to elect their representatives for local government. The turnout of voters was good, the voters thronged to polling stations to cast their votes in large number as high turnout was expected.

The supporters of candidates setup private polling booths outside of the premises of polling stations for educating the voters. They also hired private transport to facilitate senior citizens, women and persons with disabilities. As many as 23,835 candidates were in the run of contesting election on 6259 wards.

Similarly, 1584 candidates have been elected unopposed on general seats and election was conducted on 4456 remaining wards. The Election Commission of Pakistan had setup 5226 polling stations including 576 for male, 562 for female and 4088 combined for facilitation of voters and 149 polling station are improvised.

Similarly, 12219 polling booths including 6350 for male and 5869 for female were also established to facilitate voters.

Out of these polling stations, 2034 were declared most sensitive and 1974 sensitive where elaborate security arrangements were made.

Frontier Corps personnel were deployed at all sensitive polling stations for maintaining law and order.

An Emergency Control Room was established in the office of IG Police to ensure peaceful conduct of local body elections in 32 districts of Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Aqeeli on Sunday said that Local Government elections in Balochistan were held in a peaceful, free, transparent and impartial manner. “Turnout of the polls remained 60 percent “ he said while talking to media here.

CS said the polling process has been completed, the counting of votes is underway and the results have started coming out.

“This is a proof that the people of Balochistan are peace loving, democratic and patriotic Pakistanis,” he said, adding the people of Balochistan turned out in large numbers to cast their votes, despite threats from anti-state and anti-social elements.

The credit for this goes to the conscious people of Balochistan, the provincial political leadership, the Election Commission, the civil administration, the army, the FC, the police and the levies, especially the Makran division (Gwadar, Ketch and Panjgur districts), where the voting took place. He noted that the overall rate is over 60%, the highest since the 1988 election.

The people of Balochistan proved through their active participation in the LG elections that they stand by the state. Local government elections were held in Balochistan after almost 10 years. More than 17,000 candidates took part in the elections, which were held in 32 of the 34 districts of Balochistan.

At least 132 women participated in the direct election process for general seats in the elections.

It was an encouraging process that so many women took part in the general elections instead of the reserved seats. Not only did women participate in the election process as candidates, but the turnout of women voters was also quite positive. A large number of young people also participated in the electoral process. People came out to vote and rejected threats from anti-state elements.

Turbat Division had a turnout of 61 percent, which is equivalent to any major city in Pakistan. This is the highest turnout since the 1988 elections. The credit for successful local government elections goes to the brave people of Balochistan, the administration, the law enforcement agencies and the hundreds of young men who have sacrificed their lives for the establishment of peace in Balochistan.

This is, in fact, a prelude to Balochistan’s national mainstream and prosperity, and a resounding response to all negative forces, including India.