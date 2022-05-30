We want protection from SC for long march: Imran Khan

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman said on Monday that asked the Supreme Court of Pakistan to appoint monitoring judges on the cases related to Sharifs.

Addressing Lawyers Convention in Peshawar on Monday, he said that they were waiting for the ruling of the Supreme Court regarding the long march and wanted protection from the apex court.

he said that this was a fight for real independence and it should be considered a “jihad”. He said his government was overthrown through conspiracy and people never come out in the history of the country in huge numbers against the toppling of the government.

“Even those who hatched a conspiracy against us are surprised by the number of people supporting PTI’s struggle for real independence,” he said.

The PTI chairman said, “I had said that we will be friends with everyone and will support peace but no war.”

Lashing out at the US, Imran Khan said that more than 80,000 people have sacrificed their lives in the war on terror but Washington didn’t even appreciate our sacrifices and also accused us of their failure in Afghanistan.

Khan went on to say that India s foreign policy is independent, adding that they have never participated in anyone s war. “I do not want bad relations with any country and will never enslave anyone,” he said and added no one has ever investigated drone strikes as marriages, funerals, madrassas have been attacked nor have our rulers ever raised their voice.