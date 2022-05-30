Agencies

Woman killed, husband injured in accident

KASUR    –    A woman died while her husband sustained injuries in a road accident near here on Sunday.  Police said that Hastu, 55, and his wife Sughran Bibi,50, were going to Chungi No 6 Kot Radha Kishan when a motorbike coming from opposite direction collided with their two-wheeler.  As a result, the couple fell onto the road and in a meanwhile, a tractor-trolley coming from behind crushed Sughran Bibi and injured her husband. Police shifted the victims to the THQ Hospital Kot Radha Kishan. Separately, A woman committed suicide over domestic issues in Sadr Kasur police limits. Police said that Saima Bibi,35, wife of Mudassar of Haji Gaga Sadr Kasur was upset over family problems. She ended her life by consuming poisonous pills. Police were investigating.

