Elahi suggests PTI to review NA resignations decision

Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi suggested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to review their National Assembly resignations decision.

Sources privy to the development said, in a meeting between PTI vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Parvez Elahi held on Monday, Speaker Elahi advised the PTI leadership that Parliament is a democratic forum to raise its voice against the government and PTI should review the issue of resignations.

“There would be more problems if PTI remains outside of the House and there should be full opposition inside and outside the parliament,” Elahi added.

On the other hand, PA Speaker also assured full cooperation from PML-Q for by-polls in 20 constituencies in Punjab.

