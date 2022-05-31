News Desk

Maryam asks courts to not take part in Imran Khan’s politics of chaos

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday while criticizing PTI’s political approach requested the courts to maintain distance from Imran Khan’s chaos inciting politics.

In an address after meeting the PML-N’s social media team members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the PML-N Vice President said that my country is in great difficulty. She pointed out that the country has suffered a lot in terms of economy during the past years, and Pakistan’s economic condition is the worst.

Maryam lashed out at the previous PTI-led government for pushing the country into such difficult times saying that the poor cannot even manage to get medicines. The previous government has done nothing but revenge politics. The country that was moving towards prosperity in 2018 is now facing a decline in every field.

Imran Khan signed an agreement with the IMF for raising the price of petrol, she added.

Maryam further added that the PTI Chairman’s claims of a foreign conspiracy against him, the country, and the state bank were mortgaged up to IMF by Imran Khan.

She brutally criticized the former Prime Minister for unleashing the economic chaos over the country. The PML-N Vice President exclaimed that there could be no bigger conspiracy than the aforementioned act by Imran Khan.

