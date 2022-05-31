Mehwish Hayat completes dubbing for upcoming film ‘London Nahi Jaunga’

Pakistani star Mehwish Hayat has recently completed the dubbing of her upcoming film “London Nahi Jaunga.”

Taking to her Instagram, Mehwish shared a picture from the dubbing studio and wrote, “Finished dubbing for my next movie ‘London Nahi Jaunga’. See you all in the cinemas real soon! InshaAllah.”

The film is the sequel to her previous film “Punjab Nahi Jaungi.”

The film features Humayun Saeed opposite Hayat in the lead role. While actresses Kubra Khan and Saba Faisal will be playing pivotal roles in the film

It is written by famous writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar and directed by Nadeem Baig.

The film is expected to be released on Eid-ul-Azha 2022.