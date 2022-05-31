News Desk

NEPRA hikes power tariff by Rs3.99 per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday approved an increase of Rs3.99 per unit in the power tariff on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for the month of April 2022.

According to the details, this decision will place an additional burden of Rs51 billion on the power consumers while the price hike will not apply to K-electric and lifeline users.

A hearing was held in NEPRA over the proposal to raise the price of power tarrif by Rs 4.5 per unit. The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), while applying for the April fuel price adjustment, stated that 12.55 billion units of electricity were generated last month.

