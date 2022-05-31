No evidence needed after Imran Khan’s confession regarding weapons: Rana Sanaullah

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that there was no need for any evidence after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan admitted that participants of the long march were carrying weapons.

Addressing a press conference flanked by the Adviser to PM after a federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday, he said that he was 200 percent sure that Imran Khan came to Islamabad with the intention of spreading chaos and that cases should be lodged against PTI leaders and workers.

Rana Sanaullah said that PTI Chief Imran Khan used the resources of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in his march.

The minister said it was not a democratic march and he has proposed the Federal Cabinet allow the registration of criminal cases under the Pakistan Penal Code against those responsible for violence in the march and issuing an inflammatory statements against the federation.

The PML-N leader assured that no one will be allowed to make a siege on the federal capital.