PTI to send ‘torture’ videos to UN, human rights organisations: Fawad Chaudhry

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday that his party is gathering videos of “torture” against party workers — during “Azadi March” — so that they can be shared with the United Nations and other human rights organisations.

In a press conference flanked by PTI leader Hammad Azhar, the ex-information minister said male police personnel entered the residences of party leaders and “misbehaved” with women.

“We are gathering footage of the incidents and will raise it on international forums. Such brutality was not witnessed even during the regimes of dictators,” the PTI leader said.

But despite making continuous claims of holding a peaceful march towards the federal capital, PTI Chairman Imran Khan admitted a day earlier that the protesters that accompanied him during the “Azadi March” were carrying weapons with them.

Speaking at an interview with a private TV channel about the PTI’s “Azadi March” and the clashes between the party members and the police, the former premier said that he felt that the country would have gone towards anarchy had the march continued — as three people had already been killed.

“There was already hatred among the people due to raids carried out by the Punjab Police on PTI lawmakers’ houses a day prior to the march,” said Khan, adding that “he was 100% sure that the situation would lead to chaos.”

Taking a jibe at the incumbent government, Chaudhry said he thinks that a “New Delhi-Tel Aviv-Washington nexus” was working in Pakistan — as he referred to the recent meeting of Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s meeting with a delegation, which included Pakistani-Americans.

“…the delegation had gone with the government’s approval. Through the nexus of Tel Aviv and Washington, India was getting closer to the government,” the PTI leader said.

Earlier this month, a delegation, which included Pakistanis and Pakistani Americans, travelled to Israel, to promote interfaith harmony. The visit drew sharp criticism in Pakistan, where Opposition leaders accused the government of arranging the trip in order to pave the way to recognise Israel.

Foreign Office brushed off such reports, explaining that the trip was arranged by a foreign NGO and not Pakistan. It further added that the country’s position on the Jewish state remains clear and unambiguous.

Following the sharp criticism, the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV), according to Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, sacked journalist Ahmed Quraishi for going to Israel along with the delegation.