PTI won’t return to NA: Fawad Ch

Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday while repeating no intentions of returning to the National Assembly said that a petition will be filed in the Supreme Court regarding long march on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with former minister and party leader Hammad Azhar, he said that the National Assembly Speaker has no authority to confirm our resignations and they consider the current assembly “occupied”.

Fawad Chaudhry while lashing out at Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that he brutally tortured the innocent people and also insulted the women, adding that PTI chairman Imran Khan had directed the chairman CDA to facilitate those who participated in the PPP’s long march but the videos of incumbent govt trashing masses have gone viral on social media.

“We have been raising voice on every forum and investigations must be carried out over threatening cipher messages,” he said and added, “We want to know why Supreme Court is not holding inquiry on the request of president which is the highest constitutional office of the country.”