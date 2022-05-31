Sidhu Moosewala murder: Canada-based Goldy Brar claims responsibility for the murder

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a close aide of the feared gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the sensational Sidhu Moosewala murder in Punjab. In a Facebook post from his account, Brar took responsibility for the murder of the singer.

In his Facebook post, Brar said that Moosewala was responsible for the murder of several of his associates, and since the police didn’t act, he did and murdered the singer/rapper. Interestingly, Moosewala’s security was removed just a day before the murder by the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in the state.

Goldy Brar, who lives in Canada, posted this Facebook post shortly after the murder in which he claimed responsibility for the murder.

As per Punjab Police, 8 assailants attacked Moosewala, and bullets from 3 AK-94s were found at the site. The police said that the use of AK-94s is extremely rare in Punjab. The police have also made some arrests over their alleged links with Goldy Brar after the murder.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have attacked the Bhagwant Mann government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Some even called it ‘state-sponsored murder‘ since the state government removed Mossewala’s security a day before the murder.