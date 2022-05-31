Stefanos Tsitsipas exits French Open after losing to Holger Rune

World number 4 and 2021 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas exited round four of the French Open (Roland Garros) on Monday after losing to Holger Rune.

The Danish tennis player book his place in the quarterfinals by sealing a win over his Greek opponent with sets of 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The win made Rune the first Danish man to qualify for the quarterfinals in the tournament’s history.

On Tuesday, the 19-year-old will face Norwegian Casper Ruud, who earlier defeated Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.