Women squad for Commonwealth Games announced

The chief selector of the national women’s team has retained the same team – that recorded their maiden T20I series clean sweep against Sri Lanka – for their upcoming commitments in the United Kingdom during which they will compete in a tri-series in Ireland and Commonwealth Games in England.

The squad was finalised after deliberations amongst Asmavia Iqbal, the national women team’s chief selector, head coach David Hemp and captain Bismah Maroof.

Eighteen players have been announced for the two series, which include three reserve players: Ghulam Fatima, Sadaf Shamas and Umme Hani.

Pakistan will take on T20 world champions Australia and hosts Ireland in Belfast from 16 to 24 July and play Barbados, India and Australia in Commonwealth Games on 29, 31 July and 3 August.

Ahead of their departure to the UK on 12 July, the team will undergo an extensive training session in Islamabad at House of Northern from 1 to 11 July.

Chief Selector Asmavia Iqbal: “Following a successful series against Sri Lanka, we have decided to retain the same winning combination. Not only our senior cricketers in the side displayed great cricketing acumen also our youngsters were outstanding and have raised their hands whenever the team needed them to.

“We are delighted with the start Tuba Hassan has had to her international career and feel her leg-spin will be a potent weapon for us in the days ahead. Ayesha Naseem produced a match winning innings in the second match of the T20Is against Sri Lanka and proved her big-hitting ability.

“The tri-series in Ireland and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games will test the abilities of our players and I have all the belief in them that they will live up to the expectations and show consistent results.

Head of Women Cricket, Tania Mallick: “I want to congratulate our team for putting up a solid and dominating display in Karachi against Sri Lanka and I am sure these girls will continue their form in the ICC Women’s Championship fixtures. Our team has all the potential to do well in the United Kingdom and I wish them the very best for the tri-series and Commonwealth Games.

“I want to thank the Commonwealth Games for accepting our request to accommodate our captain Bismah Maroof’s family at the games village which will allow her to focus on the task at hand without any worries about her young infant daughter.”

Squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza (wicketkeeper), Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wicketkeeper), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan.