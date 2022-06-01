Staff Reporter

21-year-old boy drowns in sea

KARACHI    –     A 21-year-old boy, on a picnic with his friends, drowned while swimming at a beach in Mubarak village Hub.  According to details, the 21-year-old boy was on a picnic at Hub beach Karachi when he went a little too deep into the sea and could not handle the waves and drowned. In the video of the incident, the boy can be seen yelling for help but no one came to his rescue. There was no lifeguard at the beach at the moment, the boy had died until the rescue teams arrived, sources say. The boy tried to jump from a hill into the sea for the second time when he drowned, eyewitnesses claimed. Some days back, another young boy had drowned in the Hub River, authorities advised against swimming in the sea due to high waves.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Parliamentary body gets briefing on FGEHA allotment and quota policy

Islamabad

CASS seminar recommends granting GB ‘provisional province’ status

Islamabad

Political instability root cause of all problems: Experts

Islamabad

ATC sends 34 guards of private housing societies to jail

Islamabad

1,700 litres of substandard juice confiscated in Hasanabdal

Islamabad

Condolence reference in memory of Sajjad Kishwar held

Islamabad

Govt urged to increase tax on sugar sweetened beverages

Islamabad

RDA organises dengue awareness walk

Islamabad

Punjab govt wants maximum relief for masses: Khanzada

Islamabad

Police nab dacoits gang involved in looting cash in guise of policemen

1 of 8,866

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More