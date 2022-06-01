21-year-old boy drowns in sea

KARACHI – A 21-year-old boy, on a picnic with his friends, drowned while swimming at a beach in Mubarak village Hub. According to details, the 21-year-old boy was on a picnic at Hub beach Karachi when he went a little too deep into the sea and could not handle the waves and drowned. In the video of the incident, the boy can be seen yelling for help but no one came to his rescue. There was no lifeguard at the beach at the moment, the boy had died until the rescue teams arrived, sources say. The boy tried to jump from a hill into the sea for the second time when he drowned, eyewitnesses claimed. Some days back, another young boy had drowned in the Hub River, authorities advised against swimming in the sea due to high waves.