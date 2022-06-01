7th Inter Divisional Women’s Softball C’ship from June 3

LAHORE – The 7th Inter Divisional Women’s Softball Championship being organized by Sindh Softball Association (SSA) will be played from June 3 to June 5 at Public School in Hyderabad.

The teams of Karachi, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Benazirabad and hosts Hyderabad will take part in this three-day event. Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant has been named as chairman of the organizing committee for this event while Murad Hussain will be secretary; Muhammad Nasir director; Pervez Ahmed Shaikh coordinator, Shahid Aftab chairman umpiring committee and Faraz Aijaz has been appointed as chairman technical committee. Addressing the kit-unveiling ceremony, SSA Chairman and Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi said that the SSA wants to promote softball in every district and every city of the province so that new talent can emerge and players from each province can get due representation in the national team and win laurel for the country at national and international level.

Softball Federal Pakistan Secretary General Asif Azeem; Combaxx Sports GM Zubair Macha, Fruit Nation Director Faisal Khan, SSA President Syed Waseem Hashmi, Secretary M Zeeshan Merchant and other office-bearers were present on the occasion. Afzal Zaidi said that this championship will not only help promote the game at grassroots level in the province, but will also create an environment of healthy competition among players at the divisional level and will promote an atmosphere of harmony and spirit of brotherhood through sports. He thanked Public School Hyderabad Principal Imran Ahmed Lark for providing the school venue for the event and said that playing host by the reputed educational institution of Hyderabad for the women’s softball event is a good augury for women’s sports.

Syed Waseem Hashmi said that a coaching camp will be held in Karachi soon for those players, who will qualify for this championship.

He added that in this coaching camp, qualified coaches will provide training to players and will teach them laws, rules and regulations as also the modern techniques of the game. Chairman organizing committee M Zeeshan Merchant said: “Our priority is to organize the event impressively. The players will be provided with all travelling and boarding expenses for this event so that they may fully focus on their game.”