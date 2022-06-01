News Desk

Achakzai, Bizenjo discuss political situation in Balochistan

Chairman of Paktunkhwa Mili Awami Party Mehmood Khan Achakzai called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddos Bizenjo in Quetta on Tuesday.

Political situation and development issues of the province were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said work is underway on a comprehensive development program launched in parts of the province.

He said work on the Quetta development package, which was halted in the previous government, has been resumed.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Headlines

PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan vow to ‘inject greater substance’ to strategic ties

National

Pak, AJK leaders on same page to protect IIOJK status

National

Govt decides to crush any PTI long march to Islamabad

National

Imran says will announce 2nd long march soon after SC ruling on PTI’s plea

National

ECP strength complete as 2 new members take oath

National

Top court seeks intelligence reports on PTI’s long march

National

PTI govt’s decision of voting right to expats not in line with SC ruling: IHC

National

Peoples Party ‘gains ground’ in Balochistan

National

President summons NA for budget session on Monday

National

Pakistan sincerely wants to work with Turkish business fraternity: Marriyum

1 of 8,296

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More