Achakzai, Bizenjo discuss political situation in Balochistan

Chairman of Paktunkhwa Mili Awami Party Mehmood Khan Achakzai called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddos Bizenjo in Quetta on Tuesday.

Political situation and development issues of the province were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said work is underway on a comprehensive development program launched in parts of the province.

He said work on the Quetta development package, which was halted in the previous government, has been resumed.