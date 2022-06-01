All-out efforts to address grievances of business community: Governor Punjab

Lahore – A delegation of LCCI Founders Group, led by Senior Vice President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq Tuesday held a meeting with the Governor Punjab Mian Baligh ur Rehman.

The delegation greeted the Governor Punjab and said that his appointment has ended the constitutional crisis in the province of Punjab. They apprised the Governor Punjab about the issues of the business community.

The Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman on this occasion, assured delegation of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to resolve their all issues. “I have a comprehensive plan to address grievances of the business community”, Governor Punjab said.

He added that the the government is also very much concerned about the trouble faced by the business community. He said that the government is engaged with the business community on the all trade-related matters through consultation.

He appreciated the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for helping the unprivileged people of society during the difficult times. He said that the business community is backbone of the economy and will be facilitated for sustainable economic growth of the country.

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq while greeting the Governor Punjab, shed light on the issues being faced by the business community.

The said that the business community is backbone of the economy is ready to supplement all efforts of the government aimed at economic revival of the country but the government will have to take the business community on board while formulating the trade and industry related policies.

Office bearers of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry hoped that the Governor Punjab Mian Baligh ur Rehman will play an active role and will act as a bridge between the business community and the government. They said that it would also promote the idea of public-private partnership that is a key to success.

They said that the inclusive policies should be formed in consultation with the stakeholders that will help achieve the economic goals.

The Governor Punjab agreed with the proposal of LCCI office-bearers that a Charter of Economy should be signed in the larger interest of the country. Former LCCI Vice President Kashif Anwar said that the taxpayers should be given respect and honor as they are backbone of the economy and are playing a key role to run the economic affairs of the country.

Awais Saeed Piracha and Sheikh Muhammad Ibrahim said that the misuse of tax exemptions by the industries based in erstwhile FATA/PATA is hampering the competitiveness of industries based in Punjab. They said that NHA has served notice the industries situated at highways to pay charges of highway usage that is a sheer injustice. They are already paying their taxes so that there is no logic of such charges.

They said that FIEDMC board of directors is inactive. He said that one-window operation has also been closed that is causing difficulties for the business community.

Besides the LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq, the delegation were included Former LCCI Presidents Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas, Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, Shahzad Ali Malik, Abdul Basit, Mian Tariq Mibah, Former Senior Vice Presidents, Kashif Younis Mehr, Khawaja Khawar Rasheed, Former Vice Presidents Shafqat Saeed Piracha, Kashif Anwar, Zeeshan Khalil, Executive Committee Members Malik Riaz Iqbal, Mardan Ali Zaidi, Attique-ur-Rehman, Ahmed Ellahi, Muhammad Jawad, Momin Malik, Muhammad Yousaf Shah, Jabbar Khalid, Former EC Members Waqar Ahmed Mian, Muhammad Haroon Arora, Sheikh M Ibrahim, Wasif Yousaf, Rizwan Akhtar Shamsi, Awais Saeed Piracha, Salman Basit, members Raja Hassan Akhtar and various others.