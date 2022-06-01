Army serving nation in all types of terrains, weather, natural disasters

Bahawalpur – As a result of climate change an unprecedented heatwave is prevalent in the ongoing summer season. Presently the temperature is intense with 50 degree Celsius in Cholistan. Pakistan Army, as always, is persistent to serve the nation in all types of terrains, weather, natural disasters and situation.

Recently, Pakistan Army has curtailed cholera disease and controlled fire in pine nuts orchards in Balochistan. In continuation with support of the locals of far flung areas despite longer distances, unprecedented heatwaves, scarcity of basic infrastructures, Pakistan Army in collaboration with civil administration established medical and drought relief camps to help the populace and to save live stock in Cholistan Desert. Relief Camps were established in Derawar, Bijnot, Misriwala, Panwaran, Ahmedwala, Nawan Kot, Kihriwala, Channanpir, Dhori, Kalaypar and Mojgarh on May 24.

Pak Army troops are continuously providing drinking water to populace and live stocks alongwith necessary medical support and food items.

4,500 patients of the affected area have been treated and 1000 hygenic kits have been distributed among the locals. 1,000 ration packs and 3,000 food bags were also distributed among the people. Local people have been provided with 300,000 litres of water while 250 water tanks are being filled with the help of 7 bowzers. 5,000 people have been benefited so far.

The joint relief teams have treated 2,500 live stocks including vaccination for lumpy skin disease and provided water bowsers and Shelter for 7000 livestock. It is pertinent to mention that to save livestock is utmost important because locals dont have any other source for their survival. Army has chalked out a comprehensive plan along with civil administratin to establish tubewells, hand pumps and reverse osmosis plants in affected areas to minimize drought effects in future. The people of Cholistan have admired the efforts and expressed the gratitude for timely action taken by Pak Army.

Sale of fertilizers at fixed rates should be ensured: DC

A meeting of Fertilizer Dealers Association and representatives of fertilizer companies was held in the committee room of the office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia. The Deputy Commissioner directed that the sale of fertilizers at fixed rates should be ensured throughout the district. He said that fertilizer dealers should compile a complete record of sale of fertilizers. He said that no more than 50 sacks of fertilizer should be sold to one person. In addition, fertilizer should not be sold after 8 pm. He said that legal action would be taken in case of violation. It was informed in the meeting that the price of urea fertilizer had been fixed at Rs.1,850 per sack. ADCG Amir Kachchi, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq were present on the occasion.