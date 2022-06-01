The Assets Recovery Unit (ARU), when it was set up in September 2018 by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was at the receiving end of a lot of criticism and questions about its legal standing and efficiency. However, four years later, despite many hurdles and missteps, the end results look to be positive. According to documents prepared by the Cabinet Division this month, the ARU helped recover Rs426.4 billion over the last three years. Of the total amount, over Rs334bn was recovered in the last fiscal year alone, according to the Cabinet Division’s yearbook for 2020-21.

These are substantial numbers. 400 billion rupees are no small amount and can play a big part in facilitating the economy and helping the government land back on its feet in a financial crisis. The creation of the ARU was criticised on the argument that there were not enough sources to be recovered; the recovery numbers show that this is not true and that if these efforts are kept up consistently, along with domestic tax recovery programmes, Pakistan may, if not now, but perhaps in ten years be on a track to not depend on foreign loans to rejuvenate its economy. Therefore, it appears that ARU may be a valuable contribution to our financial machinery.

However, for that to happen, there needs to be more transparency around the ARU’s methods, and what is to be done with the recoveries. First and foremost, ARU is operating without legislative authority; there is no law delegating power to the ARU. Considering the highly sensitive function delegated to the ARU, there needs to be legislative backing, with the parliament putting in place proper mechanisms, due diligence and limitations to the ARU’s powers. Otherwise, the institution will inevitably face misuse of power and allegations of bias, targeting and illegality, which the ARU has undoubtedly been on the receiving end of for the last few years.