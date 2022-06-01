Our Staff Reporter

Attock district development committee meets

ATTOCK-A meeting of the District Development Committee was held on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Attock Muhammad Zulqarnain. All concerned officers were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Attock emphasised upon the officers to ensure quality of the work of 117 development schemes and ensure timely completion of the scheme without compromising quality of the work. He directed the officers to closely monitor the work on schemes so that people could be benefitted in real means.

 

