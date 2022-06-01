News Desk

Babar Bharwana, Ikramullah Khan take oath as ECP members

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed after Babar Hassan Bharwana and Justice (retd) Ikramullah Khan on Wednesday took oath as new members of ECP.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Election Commission Secretariat while Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja administered the oath to the new members and the function was attended by Election Commission members, Secretary Election Commission, former Secretary Election Commission Kanwar Dilshad, and family members of the members.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi on Monday appointed Babar Hassan Bharwana and Justice (retd) Ikramullah Khan as members of the ECP from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, respectively.

Both the positions fell vacant due to the retirement of Justice (R) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi (member Punjab) and Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser (member KP).

The President made these appointments under Article 218 (2)(b) of the Constitution on the advice of the prime minister.

Under the Constitution, the ECP comprises a chief election commissioner and four members, one from each province.

