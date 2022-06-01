Our Staff Reporter

Balochistan handicrafts need government’s attention

QUETTA – The handicrafts of Balochistan, which had huge potential to provide employment opportunities to the locals, needed government attention to get market approach.

The local handicrafts have been made in a huge quantity across the province, which were popular across the country could be revealed a best source of income of the local women, an official of Balochistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

He said the government should play its due role in promoting handicrafts being made in the neglected rural and semi-urban areas of the province by arranging exhibitions, trade fairs and craft bazaars both at home and abroad to create a market for them.

He said the government should also work for skill enhancement and capacity building of handicrafts makers, besides evolving a value addition mechanism for them. He also suggested that the authorities should establish handicrafts stalls to generate revenue and create employment opportunities as it would acquaint the people of different regions with diverse culture and traditions of Balochistan.

Besides developing road infrastructure and providing basic necessities of life in those areas, human development should be given top priority by the government for better production of handicrafts, he added. “The government should offer domestic skills evaluation and opportunities to locals and assist the local community of the respective areas in trade and handicraft sectors,” he said.

 

