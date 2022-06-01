The coalition government has recently taken the ‘bold decision’ to increase the petroleum prices by Rs 30, as the state could no longer further afford to facilitate (subsidise) its citizens. Similarly, the government has also taken the ‘bold decision’ to increase the electricity prices to mitigate the circular debt and plug the inefficiencies in the generation, transmission, and distribution system. Further, the government has also announced that it will take the ‘bold decision’ of raising gas prices which are necessary to make up for the inefficiencies in the utility’s transmission and distribution system.

The government is taking the stance that it is taking these ‘bold decisions’ at the cost of its political goodwill but for the better interests of the economy and country. Further, the government argues that these are imperative to secure a further $1 billion dollar loan from the IMF. On the contrary, the IMF only wants to see where the incumbent government will generate revenues to support/repay loans. And the only easy ‘bold option’ available to the government is through direct taxes with a minimum of encumberment: raise the fuel, electricity, and gas prices.

Thus, the present government instead of taking the ‘bold decisions’ such as taxing agriculture, reducing the size of the cabinet and government, minimising the perks and privileges of its functionaries, and taxing parliamentarians, is taking take the ‘bold decisions’ of squeezing and wrenching the ordinary, salaried class.

The ordinary public buys petrol and pays for gas, electricity, telephone, and other necessities of life. On the contrary, the privileged class enjoys all these facilities at the state’s expense. Even the accommodation provided to them is free and the government maintained. Thus, the incumbent government, or any government, increases the prices and asks the masses to sacrifice for their ‘bold decisions’. That is a mockery of the intelligence of the ordinary public of the highest order.

Further, it is being reported in the press and media that ‘bold decisions’ of the government have the support of all major trade associations despite that these decisions may hurt their businesses but they welcome these decisions as they are in the national interests.

However, it is not clear to the ordinary, middle-class salaried masses how big businesses will be affected by these ‘bold decisions’. One possible way is that these businesses also take the ‘bold decision’ and decrease their profit margins, or increase the salaries of their workforce. But there is no such past precedence in the last seven decades; on the contrary, businesses increase prices disproportionately to the increase of petrol and utilities prices. Even when, though seldom, petrol prices are reduced, there is no proportionate decrease in the prices by the businesses.

In more democratic and equitable societies, taxes are largely based on the ability-to-pay principle. But in our country, the ordinary is taxed while the rich and powerful are not asked to pay but are further plumped upon the government’s perks and privileges. Thus, all the ‘bold decisions’ end up hurting the general public, while the ruling, privileged, business, and agricultural classes continue getting richer, with the country getting poorer.