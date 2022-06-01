Nawaz Sharif

Cabinet approves Rs150,000 subsidy for Hajj pilgrims under govt scheme

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting of the federal cabinet here on Tuesday. The meeting discussed current political situation in the country and other matters of importance, says a press statement issued by the PM Office.

Following the meeting, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor informed that the federal cabinet had approved the support amount of Rs150,000 for pilgrims performing Hajj under the government scheme.

Addressing a press conference, he said despite difficult situation, the incumbent government had extended this generous support keeping in view the financial issues of the people.

Abdul Shakoor said since the day he had assumed the charge of the religious affairs ministry, he was determined to reduce the Hajj expenses and continued his efforts for the purpose. He said he had an idea that the intending pilgrims were suffering from the severe anxiety due to increase in the Hajj expenses.

First flight of Road to Makkah will take off on June 6: Mufti Abdul Shakoor

He said after the announcement of mandatory Hajj expenses from the Saudi government and approval of the Hajj Policy 2022 by the federal cabinet, the total Hajj package was comprised of Rs 851,127 from Northern Region and Rs 860,177 from South region.

He made it clear that after the support amount, the Hajj package would cost almost Rs 700,000. He said as per Saudi government’s instruction, the first flight of Road to Makkah would take off on June 6. The intending pilgrims would be informed about their flights through website and text messages on their cellular phone numbers. He urged the pilgrims to be in contact with Hajji Camps and complete their preparation for Hajj in accordance with the ministry’s instructions.

