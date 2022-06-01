News Desk

Cabinet approves subsidy worth Rs28b for deserving families

Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri says the Federal Cabinet has approved the provision of 28 billion rupees of subsidy for deserving families announced by the Prime Minister in view of hike in petroleum prices.

Addressing the news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, she said the government will disburse this amount through targeted subsidy among 14 million families.

She said increase in prices of petroleum products was a difficult decision, but the government took this step in the larger interest of national economy.

The Minister said two thousand rupees will be given to each family under the package from next month, and 38 percent of total population will get benefit from this program.

