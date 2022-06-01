Celebrating a national day

May 28, 2022 is celebrated as a national day. It is the anniversary of “Youm-e-Takbir” which was celebrated by the incumbent federal government as well as the people all over the country in an enthusiastic and befitting manner. It was on May 28 way back in 1998 that Pakistan became a nuclear power, thus attaining a strong defence deterrent following a bold and courageous decision taken by the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the face of strong opposition from leading world powers and other countries.

Pakistan thus became the first nuclear power of the Islamic world and the 7th in the world on the whole after the US, Russian Federation (formerly Soviet Union, Britain, France, China and India.

This is yet another anniversary of a great historical achievement and every Pakistani is quite obviously genuinely proud of it irrespective of political affiliations, regional and other petty and vested interests and considerations. In the gatherings and meetings all over the country on Youm-e-Takbir, people paid tributes to Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, Dr Samar Mubarakmand and a host of scientists and engineers for their services and contributions in making Pakistan a nuclear power.

Pakistan’s historical journey to become a nuclear power started in 1974 in the face of a persistently hostile attitude by successive governments of India and unwillingness to honour its obligations under the UN Security Council resolutions of granting the right of self-determination to the people of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for decades.

In all fairness, the credit for initiating the process for making Pakistan an atomic power goes to Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who convened the largest-ever gathering of the heads of Islamic states in Lahore in February 1974. Following this, Prime Minister Bhutto summoned nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan from the Netherlands, telling him in very plain words “Pakistan needs you.”

Historically speaking, India had carried out an atomic bomb detonation for the second time on May 11 and 13, 1998. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was at the helm of national affairs, to give a positive and deterrent response to India in this regard, took the all-important bold, though quite difficult decision and Pakistan carried out an atomic bomb test five times on May 28, 1998 in the Ras Ko Hills of district Chhagai in Balochistan province.

Had Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto survived for some more years then Pakistan would have had a nuclear power much earlier.

Pakistan has proved itself to be a responsible atomic power all these years and every government has ensured foolproof security and the safety of the country’s nuclear assets through an effective control and command system.

As a sovereign independent country and also an atomic power with the capability of striking back against any foreign aggression, Pakistan has positively contributed a great deal towards the maintenance of a balance of power and ensuring peace in the region in the face of India’s policies and several attempts every now and then to isolate Pakistan in the comity of nations.

Pakistan’s becoming a nuclear power on May 28,1998 was a development of great national importance of a permanent nature with the continued blessings of Almighty Allah, but why is celebrating Youm-e-Takbir as a national day left to the people in general, particularly PML-N and its leadership?

Youm-e-Takbir must be celebrated officially by all political parties every year on May 28 as a national day by the federal and provincial governments now and for all times to come. The honour and pride of being a nuclear power, the first of the Islamic world, belongs to every Pakistani. Pakistan will continue celebrating Youm-e-Takbir as a National Day enthusiastically every year on May 28 as long as Pakistan exists. National Day, Youm-e-Takbir zindabad, long live Pakistan.