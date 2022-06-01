CM Punjab vows to maintain law and order situation at all costs

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday said that the law and order situation will be maintained at all costs across the province.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore, the CM said every possible step will be taken for protection of life and property of the people and no one can be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

He ordered indiscriminate legal action against those who took the law into their own hands. The CM directed Police to conclude the Chunian rape case soon and the investigation should be expedited with DNA samples and scientifically.