Commissioner Bahawalpur visits IUB

BAHAWALPUR – Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Tuesday said that the collaboration and cooperation of the academia and the administration could produce the best results in resolving various issues relevant to public. Commissioner Bahawalpur expressed these views in a meeting of a special committee set held here in Islamia University of Bahawalpur, to determine the availability and pricing mechanism of production, demand and supply of essential commodities Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob Vice Chancellor also attended the meeting on invitation of Commissioner Bahawalpur. Commissioner Bahawalpur said “Under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, projects have been started in the university which are in line with teaching and research and national requirements which are highly commendable.” Commissioner Bahawalpur said”Bahawalpur is a clean city and the adjoining Cholistan and rural areas are rich in agricultural and livestock resources.” He said, “University has highly specialized experts in various fields and they also have research data available which can be utilized by the administration to monitor the production, supply and demand of various commodities and their availability in the market.”