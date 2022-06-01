Agencies

DC chairs meeting regarding flour supply

SIALKOT  –    The Punjab government has formed a district level monitoring committee to provide subsidized flour to people. The formation committee headed by Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas will have members, including former chairperson District Council Hina Arshad Warraich, members Provincial Assembly Rana Arif Harnah and Rana Muhammad Afzal besides assistant commissioners and district food controllers.

A meeting of the District Monitoring Committee for Flour Supply was held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas here on Tuesday.

DC Maisam Abbas said the Punjab government would ensure the supply of flour at government rates.

Two students drown in canal

Two students drowned while taking a bath in a canal at Upper Chenab Kambaran-wala on Tuesday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said, upon information, a team of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started the search operation.

The victims were students of Government High School Gohadpur who were taking a bath in the canal at Upper Chenab.

The rescue divers retrieved the bodies of 14-year-old Haroon and 15-year-old student during the search operation.

