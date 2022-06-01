Staff Reporter

DEC congratulates administration for conducting fair LG polls

QUETTA – Kohlu District Election Commissioner (DEC) Attaullah Brohi congratulated to all political parties, tribal elders, district administration, police, levies, FC and journalist community for conducting of free, fair and transparent local body (LB) elections in a peaceful environment in Kohlu district. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that the people and political parties have participated in the elections in a democratic manner and have successfully assisted in the polling process.

 

 

